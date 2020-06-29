Editor:
The destruction of many of our cities is a result of the lack of leadership from our local politicians. These state, county and local governments have been in control for decades supported by party line voters.
The issue is how to enforce the laws with acceptable social behavior by members of law enforcement. We as a society must understand that our constitution was designed to be the behavioral standard between two parties: those elected to govern, and the electorate.
I witnessed the murder of George Floyd. We have lost trust in some law enforcement and political leadership!
Equal justice under the law wasn't administrated because a sadist was in control. All trust was lost by those who witnessed that scene. Murder was committed in front of all to see, in the presence of police officers who did nothing to stop the crime. The Minneapolis Police Department's failure to remove this man immediately is unacceptable. The delay in arresting all four police officers reflects the problem that runs up the ladder of authority.
When we straighten out our policing and justice rulings, we can begin to speak to the real issue of race relations and discrimination. We must reestablish the trust between the governed and those elected to govern.
ACTA non verba, "Actions Not Words," must be implemented to earn the trust necessary to have a lasting social commitment with the rule of order. Ineffective Democratic control of many large cities must be replaced with doers!
Bill White
Englewood
