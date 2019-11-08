Editor:
I was reading the morning Sun on Sept. 28 and commenting to my husband the content of articles, as I usually do. The front page of the newspaper read: "23 arrested in child sex string." After reading the article about Operation Intercept VII, I felt compelled to acknowledge our North Port and Sarasota police departments.
Especially today, with all the negative comments concerning law enforcement in general, I truly felt our law enforcement officers should be congratulated and applauded for protecting our children from sick predators.
We, as parents and grandparents, need to really take notice of what is happening on social media. Pay attention!
We must take some responsibility as to what our children are doing online. They are children! They are vulnerable, curious and naive. These sick men are using our children for sexual trafficking, sexual exploitation and their own sick, selfish desires.
My husband and I are so very grateful to our law enforcement officers for protecting our children from all 23 of these invididuals who care nothing about our children and are trying to destroy them for their own desires.
Thank you Sarasota and North Port police. God bless you all. We sleep better because you do your job.
Marilyn Budde
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.