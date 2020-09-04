Editor:

While it is clear that most, probably nearly all, police personnel are good people who do a good job of working to protect us, it is equally clear a few do not. It is also clear that most of these who do bad things do not have purposeful intent. Rather, they don’t have the ability to cope with extremely stressful situation(s) and, when this happens they temporarily can’t think clearly, therefore, they do the bad things.

All of this is happening in the public sector (law enforcement) while in the private sector a variety of rather simple tests and surveys are being successfully used to measure a person’s ability to cope with stress, therein assuring no personnel are assigned duties without having the ability to cope with the stress of the job.

As to dealing with this matter, it strongly appears that the public sector can’t/won’t while the private sector can/does.

Is anyone listening?

Charles Johnson

Venice

