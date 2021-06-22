Editor:
What do we expect when we ask a man or woman to confront a possibly dangerous, armed or aggressive individual who has or is suspected of committing a crime, possibly of violence?
The police respond to millions of calls every day in this country. They make tens of thousands of arrests nationwide but in those few incidents when a police person uses force, the media is quick to second guess the force used or that force was used at all. More often than not those resisting are bigger and stronger than the police officer.
Do we expect the police person to box with someone who chooses to resist by boxing or to wrestle with someone who resists by wrestling? Is an officer to assume the person resisting is reaching in his pocket for a hankie and wait until the hand is out and pointing a gun before any action is taken? When an officer engages in a physical altercation with an individual the likelihood that both are injured is almost assured.
No police officer joined any department with the thought it would be necessary to fight all those who resist. Police are required to confront those who are stronger, tougher and better fighters. And that is why police are given weapons, batons and hand guns to assure they come out winners. A smack with a baton might look excessive but not to police who use it to protect themselves from any physical injury likely, if engaged in a street brawl.
James Courtney
Punta Gorda
