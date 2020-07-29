Police rarely use force in an arrest
Editor:
Somehow, we are letting a small minority set the national narrative. Police are evil, they abuse the public and use excessive force. The actual truth is nationally the police respond to hundreds of millions of assignments each year and rarely use physical force.
A careful analysis discloses that with very rare exceptions, police use force only when those being arrested resist physically. The use of chemical sprays has been restricted. Tasers often miss bare spots and become useless. Simply, officers to subdue a person being arrested must use a greater degree of force then the person resisting. How can you take into custody a hundred-pound women who is punching, kicking and scratching and make it look less offensive?
If we want to decrease incidents where police use force reduce the number of people who resist arrest. In most states it is a felony to resist arrest. Yet many district attorneys drop that charge early in the plea-bargaining process. Recently one state advocated reducing resisting arrest to a misdemeanor. That demonstrates the irrationality being advocated today. Lower the penalty for resisting arrest can only increase the incidents where police need to use force.
So, today’s narrative is police are bad. There were 500 business looted, 57 burned in Minneapolis demonstrates. What happens when the police are ordered to stand down. Defund police or enact procedures that make it impossible to police effectively and the public will be less safe. Time for the silent majority to stand up.
Jim Courtney
Punta Gorda
