Editor:
We need to have a clearer picture of the proposals regarding any red flag laws or any limits on weapons.
A red flag law sounds like a good idea but don't we already have that? Someone expresses concern about erratic behavior, it gets investigated. Local police generally know which individuals to keep an eye on. Schools identify young people who are struggling.
It seems this is a proposal that the Dems could chalk up as a win and then use it as a campaign tool but which has no teeth. It is a feel-good measure. Think about it. The first time the law would be used to investigate anyone other than a white male, the outrage would be harsh and swift.
I'd like to see how it would be implemented on the ground, some statistics on estimated effective rates and a price tag at the local level. I'm a proponent of doing a test case before it becomes a country wide law. Perhaps Chicago would be the perfect place to start.
Wilma Howe
Englewood
