Editor:
In response to the letter published July 2, wherein a gentleman bemoans his white privilege and said if he, as a Black man, fell asleep in his car at a Wendy's drive in, he "would be dead today".
Sorry, but no.
Rayshard Brooks was not shot and killed "because he fell asleep in his car at a Wendy's drive thru", as Stacy Abrams tried to claim.
He was shot and killed because: (1) He wrestled with police officers who were trying to peacefully handcuff him (2) He grabbed the Officer's taser in the struggle and (3) while running away, he fired the taser at the officer, who then shot and killed him.
SirI hate to burst your bubble, but you would only be dead if you had fought with the officer, grabbed his taser, started running, and fired the taser at the officer. The officer would not have killed you if you'd simply followed his directions. Also, no police officer is going to kill you for falling asleep at a drive-thru.
Anyone who tries to lump Rayshard Brooks in with George Floyd is a fool. These are two entirely difference situations. The shooting of Brooks was justified. The killing of Floyd was not.
Bruce Davis
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.