In response to the letter published July 2, wherein a gentleman bemoans his white privilege and said if he, as a Black man, fell asleep in his car at a Wendy's drive in, he "would be dead today".

Sorry, but no.

Rayshard Brooks was not shot and killed "because he fell asleep in his car at a Wendy's drive thru", as Stacy Abrams tried to claim.

He was shot and killed because: (1) He wrestled with police officers who were trying to peacefully handcuff him (2) He grabbed the Officer's taser in the struggle and (3) while running away, he fired the taser at the officer, who then shot and killed him.

SirI hate to burst your bubble, but you would only be dead if you had fought with the officer, grabbed his taser, started running, and fired the taser at the officer. The officer would not have killed you if you'd simply followed his directions. Also, no police officer is going to kill you for falling asleep at a drive-thru.

Anyone who tries to lump Rayshard Brooks in with George Floyd is a fool. These are two entirely difference situations. The shooting of Brooks was justified. The killing of Floyd was not.

Bruce Davis

Punta Gorda

