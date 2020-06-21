Editor:
In Minneapolis/St. Paul over 500 businesses were vandalized or looted. At least 67 were destroyed by fire. The police were ordered to withdraw and their station was attacked and burned.
The mayor decided that appeasing looters and arsonists was more important than his sworn duty to protect the public. In afterthought the mayor and other elected city officials proposed that the way to solve the problem was to defund the police. Other leftist democratic mayors gave more support to those breaking the law then to their obligation to protect their cities.
What perhaps is equally disturbing is the fact the national media sided with those committing anarchy, reporting that only a few were disorderly or committing crimes. It takes more than a few to loot 500 businesses. Community activist Saul Alinsky once wrote you can’t change the system, we need to make it to fail. You take advantage of community unrest and turn it into arson and looting leading to revolution.
Defunding or eliminating police will destroy the very fabric of our society. I can’t imagine that anyone with good sense would advocate the elimination of the organization that stands between our safety and mayhem as anything but ludicrous. I know two wrongs don’t make it right. Justifying the stealing or burning of an innocent persons property doesn’t make things better for those with a grievance. Pretending that those with a factual grievance have a right to restoration by breaking the law is folly.
James Courtney
Punta Gorda
