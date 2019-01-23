Editor:
If Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Davis were to go to City Manager Howard Kunik saying she needs a new police cruiser because it would help ensure the safety of one of her officers and at the same time provide a tool to better protect the citizens of Punta Gorda, Mr. Kunik would immediately authorize it. The same scenario would play out with the Charlotte County sheriff. Better tools protect both the law enforcement professionals and their citizens.
Is that not the purpose of the now controversial “wall/fence?” Putting politics aside, remember its homeland security/border patrol personnel requesting this tool. That’s really what the wall is – it’s a law enforcement tool. Presently, we have 200 miles of wall thanks to President Clinton and it has been proven to work. It only seems logical to further extend the wall, thus giving law enforcement officers an additional tool to better protect us while helping to make their lives safer.
Here’s another important reason for the wall. Our country still has tens of millions of healthy, many educated, Americans too lazy to work. Economically, America needs a large influx of hard-working legal immigrants. Again, emphasis on legal. Walls have doors and rules. Open borders don’t.
Bob Filkins
Punta Gorda
