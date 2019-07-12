Editor:
A Facebook friend posted this: "Broken girls blossom into warriors."
I immediately thought of the women in the border camps who struggled up the long journey from Central America, 80 percent of whom were raped along the way (if not while in the custody of the CBP and ICE). In the camps, they only have the toilet for running water and barely any room to lie down.
The mistake the president and his supporters in Congress and elsewhere make is that they do not even begin to realize that these women have a spirit that they will never match.
First, the women will not forget who caused them the horror at the border. Second, they will eventually get out. Third, if they were smart enough and took enough initiative to undertake the journey here in the first place, they will organize and become a huge major force in American politics no matter what the president and his co-workers devise against them.
It may take a generation, but probably not. They will have their African-American sisters to walk with them and their Hispanic sisters who have been here for a generation and are already in Congress.
The president should be welcoming and helping these refugees. Instead, he is making them into warriors that he and others will face one day soon.
The Rev. Jerry Eckert
Port Charlotte
