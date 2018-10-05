Editor:
Here are some non partisan thoughts about TV adverts re: coming November Elections.
I do not want to hear continuous denigration, lies and insinuation about what political opponents have or have not done. If half of these things were true all prospective candidates would be in federal prisons.
I do want to hear positive thoughts about what they will do for me, my fellow Floridians and fellow Americans.
My finger is getting sore from pressing the mute button. Roll on November.
I approve this message!
Peter Sanderson
Englewood
