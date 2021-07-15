Editor:
When the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff defended the academic study of critical race theory at West Point, Fox News personality Laura Ingraham commented, “Why is Congress not saying, ‘We’re not going to give you a penny until all of this (critical race education) is eradicated from the military budget?”’ In essence. she’s saying we should defund the military unless it gets in line with her latest culture-war obsession.
Tucker Carlson, another Fox star, responded that the general was “not just a pig, he’s stupid.” In a chauvinist rant, Carlson criticized an Air Force flight suit designed for pregnant women claiming it was a mockery of the U.S. military and that the armed forces were becoming “more feminine.”
Representative Matt Gaetz took time off defending himself against sex trafficking allegations and tweeted, “With generals like this it’s no wonder we’ve fought considerably more wars than we’ve won.”
The GOP wants you to believe they are the pro-military party, yet the former president denounced top generals as “dopes and babies” and troops as “suckers and losers.”
These right-wing blowhards who never served a day in uniform feel free to scorn decorated combat veterans and our military troops. They don’t care about the armed forces; their only concern is scoring political points as they show utter disregard for men and women who serve.
You can’t claim you support our troops or genuinely celebrate our nationhood if you wage war on the armed forces and the Constitution.
Kathleen Davey
Punta Gorda
