Editor:

The political cartoon in today's paper (Jan. 18) stated the situation exactly. The Russians have been trying for years to cast doubt on our election process without much success. In just a few short months, our leader Donald Trump did just that all by himself. Now 50% of Americans believe that to be true.

I wonder in Trump and his allies are proud of what they have done? It will take years, if ever, to regain confidence in our system again. I imagine the Russians would get a medal for Trump. Very sad.

Ray Wallasky

Port Charlotte

 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments