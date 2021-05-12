Editor:
Stop the madness! While getting ready to go to church on Mother's Day, I heard a news talking head say, "They want to change Mother's Day to Birthing Person's Day." What a ridiculous idea. I for one will not denigrate my mother's memory by using such a ludicrous term. It is Mother's Day and will always be Mother's Day to me. This obsession with using the proper pronouns is totally out of control.
The world is coming apart at the seams and the politically correct crowd is worried about pronouns . Just another way to divide and conquer in my opinion.
A lady friend was applying for a loan at the bank. She was asked what sex she identifies with. What difference that makes I am not sure. The simple answer is whatever my birth certificate said will do. Then if I choose another path, it really isn't the bank's or government's concern. Stop trying to divide us into new groups daily. All this does is cause hatred.
I am tired of being blamed for slavery too. To my knowledge no one in my family were slave owners. In fact they were more likely to have been indentured servant's themselves.
Sandra Brookshire
Venice
