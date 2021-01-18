Editor:

A response to the letter about hatred. Thank you sir.

Four years of hatred and deceit that started in 2016 have taken their toll. It doesn't go away easily. People might want to take a look at themselves.

Judging and criticizing carries a price.

Once more, thanks to the Sun for Cal Thomas column.

Lillian Murray

Punta Gorda

