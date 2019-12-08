Editor:

It is comical reading some of the letters that are put on the editorial page. Some of these “expert” political pundits write almost word for word what they heard on the Cable News the night before and pretend they are deep thinkers on what’s happening on the world scene.

Our community would benefit more from reading about local happenings of which the writer really has some knowledge. If the rest of your readers are like I am, they only read the letters that are serious and not political drivel concocted to promote their personal agenda. So why waste column space on saying how stupid Trump is or how crooked the Democrats are. We are already bombarded 24-7 on those subjects from other “news” sources.

Neil Heisner

Gulf Cove

