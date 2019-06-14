Editor:
All too often I get told that President Trump won the 2016 election because he represented a resistance to the usual way of Washington politics. That, somehow, a billionaire from New York suddenly understood the struggles that working class Americans experience on a daily basis.
I could not disagree more. In fact, I believe that the only way he won the election was by embracing the political machine that is so entrenched in our society. Trump viciously attacked his Republican opponents, both politically and personally, throughout the election. He broke with basic conservative principles time and time again.
Despite this betrayal of principles, the Republican Party fell in line behind Trump, because of party affiliation. Republicans such as Ted Cruz and Chris Christie went from fierce opponents to obedient lapdogs of the president. How can anybody say that principles matter in politics when we have witnessed a Republican Party sell its soul to win the White House?
My problem isn’t with President Trump, it is with a political system that caused the Republican Party to put party before people. My problem is with the idea that in politics we must "win" at all costs. My fear is that if both political parties continue to push their members to toe the party line, and ask them to sell their souls for a quick victory, then the American people will be the ones forced to face the consequences.
Daniel Schwarz
Port Charlotte
