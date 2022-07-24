I received an ‘Official Voter Guide’ in the mail today and it just wants me to Donkey Laugh. For the past few days, I have been Googling whatever info there is for candidates.
Well, I am aware of a lot of information, however this stands out to me, that DeSantis banned some books, not just a few but, a crap load. Don’t your readers know that books, good or bad are a gateway to the future for you and your children? Let your school department decide. If you are required to read them in school, then you do and discuss them in school. That’s called learning/education.
What’s the matter with you people? You don’t want to wear masks to stop the spread of a highly contagious virus? What are you stupid? How would you like to have a dead child, dead husband, dead friend or dead neighbor? Come on, get with it. The human body is a very fragile entity, it can’t take too much abuse, we have to treat it nice. You can’t have successfully educated people, namely children without diversity, period.
Anyone who wants to be on the school committee should have some educational hands-on experience or some background in education, those are the people that should be elected not homemakers, policemen or politicians. That’s an insult to my intelligence and yours too. So do the right thing, don’t listen to the politicians, they not here to help you, they are just here for fame and fortune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.