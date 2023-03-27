I would like to thank the police chief of Punta Gorda (Davis) mayor of Punta Gorda (Matthews) and Commissioner Chris Constance for coming through with the issues on Burnt Store Road. Since the town meeting last year (around April) at Burnt Store Colony, they have done absolutely nothing to help alleviate the speeding traffic, especially the construction trucks.
I live in Eagle Point and trying to get out of the park is like taking a blind walk on the I-75. It’s nonstop traffic going way over the 35 mph. I would personally hold each one of them liable when someone gets killed trying to get out of their park, or neighborhood on BSR, and it will happen.
At that meeting there were plenty of suggestions from the packed audience, to help with the issue, but nothing has been done by any of the big three mentioned. People, these are your politicians at work, as usual, nothing gets done. The mayor promised a light at the Home Depot, which was pointed out that a light there would do nothing because it’s so close to the Jones Loop and U.S. 41 light.
Please don't give me any excuses, lack of personnel, hurricane or any other excuses. Heck with all the citations the police could write, that would add a lot of income to the city’s budget. Come on big three, let the people hear what you have to say.
