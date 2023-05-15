Forget about focusing on Woke. Florida politicians need to look at their residents going broke instead.
We have had multiple politicians over the years either tell us there is no global warming and we could not even mention the words climate change. The 99% of scientists who say we need to focus on reducing our carbon footprint were just plain wrong. Least we forget Florida is a sand bar 16 feet above sea level and is subject to 12 foot storm surges during hurricanes.
So here we are in Florida facing more severe storms with greater frequency and unfortunately the future does not look any more promising. So what is our government doing to help the residents of Florida address these challenges? Go after Disney, our education system or rampant voter fraud that exists in our state. Not!
How about fixing our out-of-control insurance industry. Florida residents are facing 100 to 200% increases in their insurance rates that’s if they can obtain a quote. HOAs around the states are trying to adjust their budgets to address these increases through special assessments or increased monthly fees. Unfortunately many of these residents are on fixed incomes.
What seemed like coming to paradise here in Florida has become a nightmare for many residents and unfortunately our politicians decided to eliminate the 25% coverage on roofs, eliminate the inclusion of legal fees in their claims, all to help bring more insurance companies into Florida. It’s not just hurricanes we should be afraid of.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.