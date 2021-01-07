Editor:
Coming from a monarchy, our founding fathers hated monopolies and understood that economic powers should not be concentrated, as it took away liberties. That’s why there are antitrust laws to stop the usurping of workers' and citizens' rights, but some elected officials, are funded by wealthy corporations and self interest groups to abuse these rights, by passing laws that allow the corruption of discrimination, price and salary fixing.
The fairness doctrine has been eliminated through legislation using the first amendment as a cover to amplify extreme doctrines used by social media as it brainwashes millions of users with propaganda, lies and conspiracy theories. Antitrust laws are for the consumer's protection to stop these corrupt practices.
How do we correct this? “Follow the money.” Find out who is being enriched to enact these inequitable laws. Get rid of Citizens United which allows elected officials to hide their sources of funding.
We the people, have been ignored, manipulated and lied to from these greedy and self-serving elected officials who do not uphold the U.S. Constitution and their oath of office. Demand transparency, as we are held accountable for what we say and do, so should they. No one is above the law, they can be impeached. We can no longer be complacent and assume these ‘tax funded’ people will work for us. We must support our honest and trusted newspapers, journalists and news stations as they keep us informed.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
