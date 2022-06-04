I had lunch today with a dear friend. We are often at opposite ends of the political spectrum. Today we held the same strong opinion -- there is no place in our society/populace for assault-type guns. We both grew up in rural areas, with guns in the house – rifles and/or shotguns for hunting game. Those days are gone and the "ranches" where wild animals are brought into fenced areas for armed “hunters” are shameful -- what a farce!
True hunters don't need AR-15s, except maybe for large game. True hunters, such as our fathers and brothers, aimed their guns instead of pulling a trigger and "sweeping" the area with bullets. Those guns were designed for the military and that's where they belong! The Uvalde shooter was able to buy two AR-15s from the same store within two weeks! The shop owner obviously pocketed the money and raised no red flag! Now an entire community is suffering. How could this happen?!
There are more issues but the basic one is that this young man should never have been allowed to purchase those guns and ammunition! So I call on our elected officials to finally get off your fat behinds, grow a spine and enact some federal legislation to restrict assault gun sales throughout the nation, increase background checks and red flags with a national registry. This may not eliminate all the mass shootings but it certainly will help! And yes, Mr. Cruz – this could have stopped the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas!
