In March 23rd Sun Op-Ed page, Traci Deen, CEO of Conservation Florida, stated long held goals of Florida land preservation organizations pretty much across the board; and most importantly of Florida residents.
We can glean important information about Florida voters and elective therein.
1. Our representatives don't care what average Florida voters want. They think they are our leaders. After all, journalists continually use the term in reference to polticians. News flash! They are our servants; our minions sent to do our bidding. I challenge the press never to use the term "leader" for our elected servants to be a continual reminder.
2. The citizenry; the voters don't enforce those initiatives they voted on; and so politicians don't fund them. After the battle, the new fight is to make them comply. A fight which should not be necessary. (But this is the ilk that makes you hire a lawyer to get your rightful government benefits.. Albeit machen lawyers.) They fund what helps their developer buddies in the long run. They are carpetbaggers and 'Bill Starbucks': Rainmakers (Nash.)
The fact is, unless Florida, and the nation legislates the rights of nature, conservation initiatives will amount to a drop in the bucket compared to development, and all true, integral "countryside" will be gone in 20 to 30 years on pace.
The vote, and crushing the Punta Gorda Airport takeover should show everyone, that they need to get angry. When you see politicians are feeling the heat, turn up the heat!
Bill Kitsch
Punta Gorda
