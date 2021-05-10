Editor:
The current transgender debates are harmful to children. Although it may seem logical that everyone should be either male or female, it is extremely complicated and we are still learning. Some children are born with genitalia that are not definitive. This was once treated with immediate surgical intervention and parents raised their children consistent with their assigned gender. This had some disastrous consequences because gender identity, like sexual preference, does not reside in genitalia but in the brain.
During prenatal development, organs are formed and hormones are produced on a schedule that lays tracks in the brain determining the sex- and gender-related characteristics of our personalities. There can be interruptions, alterations in the synchrony of these events that result in a variety of individual differences. Transgender children aren’t pretending to be a different gender; they are what they know themselves to be. The only other option for them is to pretend to be what they aren’t and that option carries a very high risk of suicide.
Experts in medicine, education, and most parents of these children have learned that children do best when allowed to be the gender they perceive themselves to be. There is no harm to others in this. However, unjustified contempt and ridicule implied in these debates are forcing these children into an unwanted and potentially crippling spotlight. For the sake of all children, please let them be, let parents and doctors guide their future, not politicians trying to create another wedge issue at their expense.
L P Goodloe
Charlotte Harbor
