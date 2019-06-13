Editor:

It is all too common for politicians to take a stand in a battle, but in so doing they lose the war.

It is perfectly acceptable to take an ideological stand on a bill. But you don't do it at the cost of people who lost everything and are suffering. Their lives destroyed

If you don't like the system, fix it. Your job is to represent the interests of the people you serve. (Floridians, in case you forgot).

Politicians live in quiet comfort. They have a tremendously easy job. They do not build bridges, fight wars, pave roads, they only provide adequate funding for others to do the work.

A politician should always strive to do the greater good. That is virtue and it is the greatest gift a politician can offer.

John Fleming

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments