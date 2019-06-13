Editor:
It is all too common for politicians to take a stand in a battle, but in so doing they lose the war.
It is perfectly acceptable to take an ideological stand on a bill. But you don't do it at the cost of people who lost everything and are suffering. Their lives destroyed
If you don't like the system, fix it. Your job is to represent the interests of the people you serve. (Floridians, in case you forgot).
Politicians live in quiet comfort. They have a tremendously easy job. They do not build bridges, fight wars, pave roads, they only provide adequate funding for others to do the work.
A politician should always strive to do the greater good. That is virtue and it is the greatest gift a politician can offer.
John Fleming
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.