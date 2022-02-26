I've lived almost seven decades and grew up reciting the Pledge of Allegiance every day at the start of our school day. Well, that's gone and so is liberty and justice for all or One Nation Under God. Gone too.
No longer are we one nation as OCC would have it. Gone is our independence as a nation, gone is Made in America being the respected and most reliable commodities in the world. Gone is patriot politicians who go the Washington to serve their fellow Americans and the go home and carry on with their lives, businesses and families.
The modern politicians today are blatantly self serving elitists, money hungry and dangerous to our American way of life. Every once in awhile a man (or woman) steps up to selflessly to serve their fellow Americans. Donald Trump, while not being one whom I would want my daughter to elope with (then again neither would I want Ulysses Grant either) did. Both had a desire to make America great and in some ways, both did.
What will it take to unite the great American people's pride in the USA again? I ask this because clearly pride in our countrymen is in a dark place and subversive people have stepped into some of the highest offices of our land. Only when we the people unite like in times past will any of us see the nation seen by our forefathers. Don't let it be too late.
