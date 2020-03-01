Editor:
President Trump withheld much-needed military aid to a foreign ally as he attempted to gain dirt on a political opponent. Senate Republicans decided they did not need to review evidence because their minds were already made up.
Following the failure of the Senate to hold the president accountable, he has engaged in even more reckless behavior by pardoning criminals, firing people who present facts to him that he doesn’t like, such as the fact Russia is interfering with our elections. He “joked” to a rally crowd the other night about serving beyond the eight-year limit.
It’s all chilling as we watch our democracy die before our eyes while elected officials do nothing to stop it
William Welsch
Punta Gorda
