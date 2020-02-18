Editor:
I recently submitted a letter to your paper about our indifference to what happened to European Jewry during and after World War II. I then received an email telling me that my letter was too long by twice as much and to shorten it. Not being Solomon, I could not decide which half of my letter to erase.
I realized in a minimal way how Sophie felt getting out of the cattle car with her two children, one of whom she had to choose to go to the left, or was it the right, for a Zyklon B shower.
Instead I decided to write an editorial for or against President Trump. Maybe I would write one about how awful the Republicans or perhaps the Democrats are. Still yet I could write about the terrible, or was it great, decision to impeach Donald Trump. I could write about the fallacy or is it the reality of global warming. To write for or against Hillary seemed to be a waste of time. Maybe I could revive her emails.
Instead, I reviewed past editorials to see what had not been written about the subjects listed above. When I realized that I could not add anything to the discourse, I simply decided to describe how I read the editorial page. If I see the words Dems or Republicans, Trump, impeachment, or global warming, I skip that letter and go on to next one. Lately I find that I can get through all of the letters in no time.
Donald Van Den Berghe
Rotonda West
