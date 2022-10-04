Hurricane Ian was the seventh hurricane in six years to hit the U.S. to hit as a category 4. Because the Gulf waters were 86 degrees when Ian emerged from Cuba, Ian’s winds doubled overnight. Similar to the other Category 4’s. Very warm water feeds hurricanes.
What caused this and the others? Global warming (or climate change) say scientists who know what they’re talking about. (Not politicians, who don’t.) Facts anyone? Scientists also say around half of global warming is caused by fossil fuel use. The other half is long-term climate cycles.
We can do something about the part humans cause. We can cut way back on coal, oil and gas. But politics is in the way. Because campaigns are so expensive, politicians say and do what their major campaign contributors want them to do.
The GOP gets millions from fossil fuel companies. So the GOP denies science, blocks clean energy initiatives, and spreads their benefactors’ lies.
Except for the haters, most Republicans are fine people. But to fund their elections, they have to jeopardize our future. They won’t stop because they cannot afford to.
There is only one way in the U.S. to prevent a lot more Hurricane Ians: We have to vote the GOP out of office. In the future. There is a place for Republicans, but not now – not until they wean themselves off oil/coal/gas company money.
