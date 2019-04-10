Editor:

In order for the nation to learn the truth, the Mueller report must be made public, not summarized by a political appointee of the president. If Trump is so certain that he has been vindicated, then we should all be able to see why and how this conclusion came about.

Not since the Nixon era has a president been so deeply involved in questionable politics more suited to a mob boss.

Also, it is time to abolish the electoral college. Elections should be decided by majority vote so that every person's vote will count in the future.

Carol Finkel

Gulf Cove

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments