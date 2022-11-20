Democracy is under attack, yes, by those of you who supported the insane policies of our inept government by voting Democrat. I do not have confidence or trust anything spewed by the federal government and many state governments.
I have zero confidence in the integrity of elections. Despite this I love life. Not because I live in what once was the greatest nation in the world, but because I live in the name of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. Nothing can shake me that is created by man. Fake news, fake elections, fake government....these are just an inconvenience which I joyfully accept as a cross placed on my shoulders to bear through this earthly pilgrimage.
People lording authority over us have no power against those whose faith is in the one true Ruler. Our Divine King. While the work of dark forces may appear victorious, we all know how the story ends. I for one know that I will prevail against any evil the adversary might use against me. I choose to run the good race, fight the good fight and accept the bumps in the road along the way.
Human beings are powerless against God, always remember that. Follow the King of kings, not the divider in chief or any of his minions. And fight for your freedom always. It is our inalienable right. Almighty God and Father will lead us to victory. Keep the faith and be not afraid. Godspeed brethren.
