Many invectives have come at people who voice concern of voter fraud in the past presidential election. A recent poll by Rasmussen Reports about this subject was just released.
The question: “How likely is it that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election?”
The result:
Majority likely: April - 51%, October - 56%
Democrat: Now - 32%, Was 30%
Independent: Now - 54%, Was 51%
Republican: Now 84%, Was 51%
All Voters: Now 56%, Was 51%
Arizona just completed an audit of the election and some of the findings showed that over 9,041 more ballots came back than were sent out and over 5,000 people voted in multiple counties. The sheriff in Racine, Wisconsin, recently held a news conference about the integrity of the 2020 election and said election laws were shattered. The election commissioner admitted they broke the law when they suspended the absentee ballot laws. These infractions have been referred to the states' attorney generals.
Regardless of party affiliation, we all want to have our votes counted fairly and accurately. We expect voter integrity, of which I am proud to say that I think we did in the state of Florida. I hope the truth continues to come out in states that violated their election laws. Not exposing election fraud and prosecuting it only builds mistrust in government.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.