Editor:

Many invectives have come at people who voice concern of voter fraud in the past presidential election. A recent poll by Rasmussen Reports about this subject was just released.

The question: “How likely is it that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election?”

The result:

Majority likely: April - 51%, October - 56%

Democrat: Now - 32%, Was 30%

Independent: Now - 54%, Was 51%

Republican: Now 84%, Was 51%

All Voters: Now 56%, Was 51%

Arizona just completed an audit of the election and some of the findings showed that over 9,041 more ballots came back than were sent out and over 5,000 people voted in multiple counties. The sheriff in Racine, Wisconsin, recently held a news conference about the integrity of the 2020 election and said election laws were shattered. The election commissioner admitted they broke the law when they suspended the absentee ballot laws. These infractions have been referred to the states' attorney generals.

Regardless of party affiliation, we all want to have our votes counted fairly and accurately. We expect voter integrity, of which I am proud to say that I think we did in the state of Florida. I hope the truth continues to come out in states that violated their election laws. Not exposing election fraud and prosecuting it only builds mistrust in government.

Jim Crawley

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments