Editor:

I would be remiss if I didn't take a moment to thank Fred Terhune and the wonderful employees of Howard's Pool World for their continuing dedication to the members of the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 82, of Charlotte County.

A few years back, Fred approached us at the DAV with a novel idea of having his customers be given the choice of having the first $100 of their new service agreement or $100 off the purchase of a new pool heater given as a donation to the DAV. It has been a program that "keeps on giving" and the donations have assisted us in many ways to help our veterans.

Fred has remained a true friend and we at the DAV want him, and the rest of the county, to know that we appreciate all that he has given.

Don Schaible

Past Commander Chapter 82

