Editor:
As a form of taxation are social security and Medicare regarded as socialism?
Paying into the program that is processed and distributed by the government and can be stopped by the government is not much different than any programs in social democratic countries of Europe. Capitalism cannot survive without some socialism. Socialism cannot survive without some capitalism. Every country is a combination of those two. Some are further to the right and some further to the left.
The United States is a constitutional republic where some decisions are made by direct democratic processes and others by elected representatives. Your self interests take the road on every election. Usually you do not vote with your conscience, you vote with your wallets. Retirees vote for more social security and Medicare benefits. The wealthy vote for lower taxes. The needy vote for more welfare benefits.
You and your candidates are manipulated by the insiders to get what they want. You are always subject to influences of rumors and conspiracy theories. Do objective research from the sources on the left and right side of the aisle before you express an opinion or vote.
Pete Vartiainen
Punta Gorda
