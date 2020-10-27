Editor:
I would like to personally thank the Florida Nursing Board for only taking four months to issue a transfer license from the state of New Hampshire! Through all the trials and tribulation, the lost e-mails. unanswered calls, rude employees, don't care attitude attitude, lack of informed employees, deliberate evasiveness and just overt laziness, a license was finally procured.
Oh wait a minute! A promise was made of a license in hand in another two weeks! I certainly share the policy of the nursing board when it comes to the safety of its citizens. One wants to make sure a serial killer is kept away from passing out meds. After all, a skilled pediatric nurse from Dartmouth and Harvard Hospital, a nurse who taught in South Korea and was cleared by the state department and the South Korean government might just run a-muck in our great state.
Kudos to a Florida institution that has done its very best to serve the health care issues of its citizens. You have taken civic responsibility to a whole new level.
Diane Fedinand
Punta Gorda
