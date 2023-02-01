A Conglomerate essentially controls the physician market in this area.
That benefits both. That umbrella provides physicians a level of practice insurance they probably could not afford on their own. It affords the Conglomerate the ability to establish service rates and the opportunity to influence Medicare reimbursement rates.
Having that type of control over the area does not excuse them from having a reasonable method of communicating with their clients during a time of crisis as with Ian. A call to my physician on the 3rd had this response “sorry you have called outside our normal office hours.” The was at 10 a.m. A call to the Conglomerate had this response “sorry we are unable to take your call at this time.” Each totally unacceptable. Perhaps by the next crisis they can figure out away to improve their public communications.
For Comcast, they have been the subject of various articles accusing them of being one of the worse companies to deal with. A new CEO was appointed in 2017 and his first priority was to change the culture to become more user and customer friendly. He apparently failed that objective.
Meaningful communications during Ian were nonexistent until two weeks later. Consumers are becoming more dependent on the internet each day. It is essential that politicians take the necessary action to mandate that companies like Comcast and the
Conglomerate become better corporate citizens. Lives could depend on it.
