Poor, poor, Donald Trump, he is treated so badly by the press, academia, and the majority of Americans. With his terrible job approval ratings, it is clear people just can’t understand his genius.
He suffers daily from crippling bones spurs that kept him from serving in the Vietnam war, why no sympathy for him? He cheats on the First Lady while she is pregnant and called an un-indicted co-conspirator for paying to cover up the stories, so unfair. He asks Russia, Ukraine and China to investigate his political rivals, and we just can’t appreciate how he is fighting corruption around the world.
The Mueller Report documents Russian interference and numerous cases of obstruction of justice by Trump but it was all just a hoax — he was just joking. He surrounds himself with his best people in the Cabinet and they are all gone; fired, scandal and felony convictions — proof he is draining the swamp!
He has showed the Tea Party that massive federal debt is great! He is fighting the climate change hoax by getting rid of clean air water regulations! And to think he is getting this all done by watching Fox News in the morning and golfing at his properties (more money) in the afternoon. He does all this and still has time to tweet insults to his political rivals, America’s allies, minorities, career government employees.
It is just sad most Americans do not appreciate him. At least Putin, Erdogan and Kim Jong On have his back!
