Editor:
Have heard enough from the whinny crybabies! It was a brilliant, efficient move when Kings Gate, Maple Leaf GCC and the Port Charlotte Village grouped together, requested, and received mass vaccinations!
A concentrated group of seniors, vaccinated in three days, extremely well organized and staffed. Brilliant! These crybabies need to realize that 3,000 seniors in this area are now on their way to herd immunity, helping to make our crazy world safer.
They are not in the que for the state or Publix vaccination program; opening more spaces for the vaccination of others.
You're welcome!
Judith G. Sheehan
Port Charlotte
