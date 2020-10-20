Editor:
A letter writer speaks (9-26-20) of his need to decide his candidate based on the abortion matter. Pope Francis admonishes Catholics who would be one-issue voters, on precisely this subject.
In his 2018 Apostolic Exhortation Gaudete Et Exsultate, the Pope says:
“Our defense of the innocent unborn, for example, needs to be clear, firm and passionate, for at stake is the dignity of a human life, which is always sacred and demands love for each person, regardless of his or her stage of development.
“Equally sacred, however, are the lives of the poor, those already born, the destitute, abandoned and underprivileged, the vulnerable infirm and elderly exposed to covert euthanasia, victims of human trafficking … and every form of rejection. We cannot uphold an ideal of holiness that would ignore injustice in a world where some revel, spend with abandon and live only for the latest consumer goods, even as others look on from afar, living their entire lives in abject poverty.”
The one issue is social justice. Francis urges compassion for immigrants; he invokes the command to love thy neighbor.
There is pro-life. But life is more than conception. Life encompasses the homeless, refugees, the impoverished – the continuation of life. Life includes sacred Earth and her creatures who are in our care. So concern for climate change and regulating our excesses, so as not to overburden eco-functions — which nourish the planet’s inhabitants — is also a factor we must consider in choosing a candidate.
Louise Raterman
Port Charlotte
