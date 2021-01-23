Editor:
Is it time to dispense with the Electoral College? The presence of this archaic way of electing a president is dangerous and resulted an attempted overthrow of Congress. The Vice President Pence and his family were there as the mob threatened to lynch Pence. It appears that neither Republicans or Democrats like the Electoral College.
Democrats because of its bias against them. Democrats need several million more popular votes than a Republican to have a chance at winning the presidency. Republicans don’t like it since in a few states Democrats can get electoral votes from states with just a slim margin. These narrow margins allow Republicans to falsely claim fraud. Democrats can do the same when Republicans win with fewer popular votes.
The Electoral College opens a dangerous path for the party in power to reject the electoral slate and create its own. The Electoral College is a huge threat to our democracy. All it takes is a party unwilling to give up power and be willing to unleash a mob to prevent the certifying of the electoral results
It difficult to grasp why given the dangerous exciting of a mob to attack Congress by Trump some still have Trump’s name displayed on signs for the general public to see weeks after Biden’s overwhelming victory.
Let’s be wise and use the popular vote as the only way of picking a president.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.