Editor:

Supporters of the Pornstar Presidency shouted lock her up to Hilary Clinton and you’re exonerated to a president who asked Russia to hack Clinton’s emails. As a result of the Pornstar Presidency failing to make Mexico pay for the wall we now have a large increase in border insecurity. Is it too little to ask the Pornstar Presidency supporters to open their check books and each write a $1,000 check to make up for not getting Mexico to pay for it?

The Pornstar Presidency supporters claim Medicare is socialism even when some of them rely upon it for care. If Medicare isn’t socialism for a senior Pornstar Presidency supporter then how can it be socialism if a non-senior gets it. The Pornstar Presidency supporters now want to end the ObamaCare that many of them receive. Of course it’s mind boggling,

If paying off pornstars to win an election is your idea of exoneration then anything else less than that might seem wholesome to you; but you’d be wrong.

Let’s hope the moral majority can forgive you.

Douglas Kennedy

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments