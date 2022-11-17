Tearing down PCMS would be terrible for the students: Those who think that a shiny new school would be good for the students did not go through what I went through at Punta Gorda Middle after Charley.
First we shared Murdock Middle's campus, then I had to move to North Port and go to Heron Creek, then when we moved back and PGMS was in portables. Nothing was the same after that, and everyone was emotionally distraught. That was a horrible experience I would not wish on my worst enemy.
Imagine being in eighth grade over a year after the storm, losing it, and screaming in tears to a school administrator "this is not my school, that was!" while pointing at the dirt where the old school stood. Despite being eager to go back there from HCMS at first, I ended up going to Port Charlotte High through school choice to get away from the situation.
PCMS is a twin of the old PGMS, and I don't care to relive that misery by watching backhoes demolish it. It's not a dump, it's beautiful. Current students at PCMS will never see any new campus built anyway as it will take a few years to do that. If they want a new school, why not sell the building to a charter school or a private school and build their new school in a location more suitable for a hurricane shelter? There's vacant land in the green evacuation zone, why not use it?
