Editor:
To North Port and the surrounding communities, on behalf of the officers and members of American Legion Post 254, I wish to express our deep gratitude for the love and support shown to the post through our Memorial Day fundraiser. We have always striven to be an active member of the community but have never really known how the community felt about us.
You have made it very clear that we are one of you, a family member.
Your donations of food and money to cover the costs of the rundraiser was phenomenal and humbling. Coming out in marginal weather to make meal purchases and donations heartwarming. There are no words that can truly express how we feel about your generosity in saying keep the change or paying much more than what we were charging. To all this, a most sincere thank you.
The money raised will be used primarily to cover the costs of re-opening the post. In addition, we will also use some of that money to support veterans' needs. In this case, a donation will be made to Project 22, a Vet Relief Program to reduce veteran suicide.
Again thank you to all the communities for helping and making us feel a true part of the family.
For God and country.
Samuel M. Taylor
Commander
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.