Editor:
I am an 88-year-old lady sequestered at home. Here are some of the things I rely on from the postal service.
I have a son in Afghanistan. I like to send him packages from home with some favorite things he can't find there. I mail the packages to an APO address and they are then air lifted to him.
My medical insurance requires me to receive my three-month supply of medicines by mail
Some of my bills that I prefer to pay by check come by mail and are paid by mail.
Numerous birthday cards to children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with gifts enclosed are sent my mail I also send many get-well and thinking-of-you cards.
And, yes, I vote with mail-in ballots.
I ask Sens. Rubio and Scott as well as Rep. Steube to consider your Florida constituents and voice your support for the U.S. Post Office.
Phyllis Tyson
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.