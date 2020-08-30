Editor:

I am an 88-year-old lady sequestered at home. Here are some of the things I rely on from the postal service.

I have a son in Afghanistan. I like to send him packages from home with some favorite things he can't find there. I mail the packages to an APO address and they are then air lifted to him.

My medical insurance requires me to receive my three-month supply of medicines by mail

Some of my bills that I prefer to pay by check come by mail and are paid by mail.

Numerous birthday cards to children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with gifts enclosed are sent my mail I also send many get-well and thinking-of-you cards.

And, yes, I vote with mail-in ballots.

I ask Sens. Rubio and Scott as well as Rep. Steube to consider your Florida constituents and voice your support for the U.S. Post Office.

Phyllis Tyson

Englewood

