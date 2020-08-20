Editor:
USPS is self-funded by receipts from postage and services. It receives $18 billion in tax breaks etc, but receives no tax dollars.
USPS function of Congress is fiduciary, and it is incumbent upon fiduciaries to run in the black.
Postage needs to be raised to at least $1.25 right now. That is the true value of a stamp today. Any sweetheart international, UPS, Amazon, etc deals that are losers for the USPS have to end. You don't run a business or agency at a loss and try to make it up on volume... Ben Franklin, the nation's first post master general has got to be rolling in his grave.
USPS must raise rates to be profitable and change with these new times. Our postal service should certainly be entitled to carry the "fair trade" stamp. USPS needs a moonshot today to jut into the future; for a trajectory ahead of the curve. This is not rocket science.
For what looks like a while anyway, people are staying closer to home; and life is a little slower. I got my old manual typewriter out recently. Got the ribbon and paper on Amazon: free shipping.
When I send out my letters (or manusrcripts... a guy can dream) they will need postage. I use USPS and USPS.com as much as possible. When I do, I do not want to wait in line in brick and mortar lobbies. USPS has an entire fleet of vehicles to pick up postage everywhere, often while delivering.
Prayer: God, please don't let this become politicized.
Bill Kitsch
Punta Gorda
