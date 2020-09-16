Editor:
I guess in order to illustrate slow mail service, you had to publish essentially the same letter twice. Ref: “Meds took 37 days to come in mail” Sept. 2, 2020, and “Mail has slowed to a near standstill” Sept. 6, 2020.
If you don’t file an address change until after you have already moved, the letter is usually returned to the sender. It appears the recipient of the mail failed to promptly notify the post office and his bank of the change of address. Also, the change of address is not instant. According to the U.S. Postal Service website, a change of address takes 7-10 postal business days to process, in advance of the move. Don’t blame the postal service when one fails to timely notify them.
In addition, approval of $25 billion for the postal service by the House will not allow for the purchase and installation of equipment to sort the mail prior to the elections. Deployment of information technology and integration takes much longer than 60 days even if they had already purchased the equipment.
The Sun newspapers violated its own policy of not publishing letters from one person more than once in 30 days. An update to the letter did not need to be published. If so, then make sure you change your policy. The Sun’s bias as a liberal newspaper is showing.
Sylvia Van Dyke
Englewood
