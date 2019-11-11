Editor:
Michael Gerson of the Washington Post has called President Trump crude, emotionally unstable, corrupt, a president who puts his personal interests ahead of U.S. national security, and a person unable to make the most rudimentary judgments about the nation's good.
A lot of unkind words for someone not found guilty of anything, in spite of extensive investigations, except winning an election.
Guess, why are we doing so well as a country since he has been in office?
Gerson along with fellow colleague Dana Millbank and many others in the press are deep state carryovers that refuse to recognize that there is a swamp and our country needs to make some changes.
Ray Steinwehe
Port Charlotte
