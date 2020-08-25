Editor:

SunDeJoy removes Joy. As a retired USPS worker, I am not filled with "Joy" reading all the news regarding the USPS. Mr. DeJoy I want you to know that the postal service wants to and always has wanted to deliver the letters, the sooner the better, in all kinds of weather, mind you.

So. Mr. DeJoy, I think I will send you a letter delivered the sooner the better to let you know how much "joy" the USPS delivers.

Mary McGinty

Placida

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments