Editor:
SunDeJoy removes Joy. As a retired USPS worker, I am not filled with "Joy" reading all the news regarding the USPS. Mr. DeJoy I want you to know that the postal service wants to and always has wanted to deliver the letters, the sooner the better, in all kinds of weather, mind you.
So. Mr. DeJoy, I think I will send you a letter delivered the sooner the better to let you know how much "joy" the USPS delivers.
Mary McGinty
Placida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.