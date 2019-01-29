Editor:
The editor of the Sun, the Florida governor, John Morgan and everyone else endorsing smokable marijuana should retract their promotions and apologize to the public.
Like any kind of smoke, it will pollute the atmosphere and damage airways in the lungs. It will affect not only to the smokers, but to those innocent persons who have to breathe the second-hand smoke.
You people should be promoting public health and not contributing to unhealthy practices.
The dosage of medical marijuana, in any form, is not been quantitated and nobody knows how much of the drug they are inhaling or ingesting. It is also not purified and nobody knows how much and what toxic poisons they are putting in their bodies.
The FDA knows what is safe for humans to use and have never approved marijuana as a drug. They have classified it as a schedule I controlled drug, which indicates it has a high potential for abuse and the potential to create severe psych, logical and/or physical dependence.
Dr. Pierre J. Fisher
Lake Suzy
