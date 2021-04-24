Editor:
Relief, relief, relief. That was the key word on television, even the headline in this newspaper, when the verdict of "guilty" was given in the Floyd/Chauvin trial.
We all knew what that meant. Relief, that cities across our country will not be burning. Relief, that the destruction called for by an idiot congresswoman from California would not happen. Is this the new way we judge important cases from now on, what is the threat to a particular outcome? If so, the American justice system will be forever tainted.
I defy any American, who followed this case from the beginning, to say the thought of violence in a "not guilty" verdict did not come to mind. It was hanging there all the time. The headline in this newspaper could just as truthfully read, "Threat worked. Chauvin guilty."
Alfred Carl
North Port
